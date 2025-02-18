‘Thundershowers in South Bengal likely between Wed & Saturday’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted thundershowers in several South Bengal districts between Wednesday and Saturday this week. The city is also expected to receive scattered rainfall in three days from Wednesday. The night temperature may drop by 2-4 degree Celsius. The weather experts however feel that after this untimely rainfall the winter cold will withdraw from the state.

The districts like Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah in South Bengal will receive scattered rainfall on Wednesday. Darjeeling, Kalimpong in North Bengal will receive light rainfall as well as snowfall on the same day. Some of the North Bengal districts may also receive rainfall on Tuesday as well.

According to the MeT office, some of the districts may receive moderate rainfall while some others will receive light rainfall. Kolkata on last Friday saw a sudden drop in temperature as mercury slided down by around 5 degree. The MeT office had earlier announced that the winter will withdraw in February. It is a twist as Kolkata’s temperature took a dip of 5 degrees overnight.

This winter cold will not however stay for long as the mercury would again go up, the MeT office had added.