Thundershowers in Kolkata during weekend: IMD

Kolkata: Some parts of the state, including Kolkata, are likely to get thundershowers on Saturday when the cyclonic system moves towards Bangladesh and Myanmar from the Bengal coast, IMD stated. The weather office added that the city will continue to experience higher temperature levels till it gets the spell towards the end of this week.



The western districts will continue to experience heat wave conditions. Mercury has already hit 40 degree Celsius in various South Bengal districts. People felt heat wave conditions in most of the South Bengal districts and some North Bengal districts as well. Birbhum’s Suri registered the highest temperature at 43.4 degree Celsius on Thursday, which is the highest among any district. Kolkata was at 38.7 degree Celsius while Salt Lake saw a temperature above 38.

Severe cyclonic storm “Mocha”, first cyclonic storm of 2023 in the Bay of Bengal, is set to intensify further to an extremely severe cyclonic storm. On Friday afternoon, it was centred over Central adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal near lat 13.2N & long 88.1E, about 520 km west-northwest of Port Blair, according to India Meteorological Department. It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and intensify further over east-central Bay of Bengal, IMD said. It is likely to cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar), close to Sittwe (Myanmar) around noon of May 14, 2023 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 150-160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph, the weather department said.

Meanwhile, Court More area of Balurghat town witnessed a devastating storm on Thursday night. A rescue team of Balurghat Municipality came to the rescue and under chairman Ashok Mitra, municipal workers, including MCIC Mahesh Parikh and Vipul Kanti Ghosh, fallen trees were cut and stretches opened up so that people did not get stuck and there was no inconvenience for the residents. Earlier, at Court More area, an electricity transformer went down.