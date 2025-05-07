‘Thundershower to hit several south Bengal districts in next 48 hours’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted thunderstorms in several south Bengal districts in the next 48 hours, but during the weekend, the mercury will again go up.

According to MeT office predictions, several south Bengal districts may see a rise in temperature by 5 degrees between Friday and Sunday this week.

Some of the north Bengal districts will also see thunderstorms in the next two days. Kolkata has forecast rain and thunderstorm activity in north and south Bengal districts in the next two days.

Thunderstorm with gusty wind of 30-40 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rain are likely to occur at one or two places over North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, Nadia and Murshidabad districts of South Bengal on Wednesday.

A thunderstorm alert has also been issued. The districts like Kolkata, Hooghly, Purulia will also receive thundershowers in the next two days mainly in the evening hours.

Temperatures are expected to rise by a few degrees in the next few days in Kolkata as well. A north-south trough now runs from cyclonic circulation over northern parts of Gangetic West Bengal to north coastal Andhra Pradesh across coastal Odisha.

Rain lashed several south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, in the past few days. Rainfall brought relief for the people in south Bengal from the scorching summer heat in the past few days.

The temperature dropped by more than 5 degrees in the middle of last week due to a heavy shower. Almost all the south Bengal districts have been experiencing heat wave-like situations over the last week. “Rainfall conditions will improve from Friday. At the same time, the mercury will start rising up. Between next Friday and Sunday, the temperature may go up by 3-5 degree Celsius,” a weather

expert stated.