Thunder squalls predicted in several parts of South Bengal

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted thunder squalls with gusty winds in several south Bengal districts in the next 48 hours. Hailstorms may also occur in some places due to a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea till Friday as the sea will remain turbulent. According to the weather office, rain or thundershowers with strong gusty winds are likely in the metropolis on Friday, with temperatures expected to drop to between 32 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office also stated that thunder squalls with gusty winds of 50-60 kmph accompanied by lightning and hail are likely to occur in some places of districts like Jhargram, Bankura, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Hooghly districts. The weather system may intensify on Saturday, extending to more districts in Gangetic Bengal.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph and lightning are likely at one or two places across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Several north Bengal districts will receive light to moderate rainfall on Friday and Saturday. A wind measuring 30-40 kmph will be sweeping through north Bengal. The weather system will further intensify on Saturday.

Hailstorms are likely to happen in East Burdwan, Howrah, Jhargram, Bankura, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Hooghly districts on Saturday as well.

Some other districts in South Bengal could experience thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, the MeT office added.

Some parts of south Bengal witnessed a little drizzle on Thursday morning. There was a forecast for rain and thunderstorms in Kolkata and its neighbouring areas on Thursday. The maximum and minimum temperatures remained around 34 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively in the city.