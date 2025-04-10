‘Thudershowers in South Bengal in next 24 hours’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted thudershowers in several districts of South Bengal in the next 24 hours. The MeT office also said that a thunderstorm will be accompanied by a strong breeze measuring 60-70 kmph. Kolkata may also receive light rainfall. Norwester will also hit the districts like Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan and Birbhum. In Kolkata and surrounding districts, the wind speed may be around 40-60 kmph and there is also a prediction of light to moderate rainfall. Several parts of South Bengal also received rainfall on Thursday.

The city dwellers who have been witnessing scorching summer heat for the past few days may get some sort of relief as there will be rainfall towards the weekend. Rain will further intensify in the weekend giving a relief from the discomfort weather. The Alipore MeT office said that low pressure over the Bay of Bengal turned into a well marked low pressure and it was currently situated west central Bay of Bengal. The system will move towards the north and north east direction as per the prediction. Several districts in North Bengal such as Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and North Dinajpur will also receive rainfall, the weather office said.

As a result several South Bengal districts are expected to receive thundershowers in the next couple of days particularly in the evening hours. The mercury might dip by two to three degrees due to scattered rain. But later on next week, the moisture incursion will also start rising, pushing up the discomfort.