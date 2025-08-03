‘Through summits, partnerships...’: Bengal recorded Rs 6.8L cr investment intents, says Minister

Kolkata: State Industry and Commerce minister Shashi Panja said on Saturday that Bengal has recorded Rs 6.8 lakh crore in investment intents through various summits and partnerships over the past few years. “West Bengal ranks among the top ten states in ease of doing business (EODB). It boasts of a huge mixed population and everyone lives here in harmony. There is peace at large for business to thrive, and the strategic location of Bengal when it comes to connection with the north-eastern states makes it an ideal business destination,” Panja said at the inaugural ceremony of the India International Grand Trade Fair (IIGTF) 2025. She maintained that the state is focusing on sectoral growth, such as food processing, textiles, MSME, IT, logistics, and others, which make Bengal an ideal trade and industry destination.

The Bharat Chamber of Commerce has partnered with CCG Marketing & Services to organise this international event in Kolkata and across India. Panja expressed her gratitude to the organisers for providing a platform for handicraft clusters and rural innovators in the fair, in the backdrop of the state’s constant focus on inclusiveness. IIGTF-2025, Kolkata, is showcasing thousands of unique products, both consumer and commercial, in 500 stalls and 11 air-conditioned pavilions with an attractive ambience. Besides, both domestic and international traders, artisans, entrepreneurs, startups and MSMEs, from around 9 countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Lebanon, Malaysia, Turkey, Thailand and the the UAE are exhibiting their products. In addition to this, 18 states, including Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Gujarat, among others are participating in this grand event, which will be held till August 18. Last year, the IIGTF registered a footfall of more than 5 lakh visitors.