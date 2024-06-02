Through mat weaving, women contribute to local cottage industry

BALURGHAT: Women in the Jalghar villages of Balurghat Block, including Dolla, Dumoir, Malancha, and Amritakhanda, are actively engaged in mat weaving, contributing to the local cottage industry. Around 40 to 50 women are dedicated to this craft. However, they express the need for financial support or loans from the state government to enhance their productivity.



Recently, these women submitted their documents to the South Dinajpur District Industries office in hopes of government assistance.

Mat weaving relies on a special crop for raw materials from which the sticks are extracted. Yarn is also essential for crafting mats, woven using homemade bamboo machines. The demand for these mats peaks during summer, with local wholesalers distributing them in Balurghat and surrounding markets, including North Dinajpur, Malda and Siliguri.

Lipi Debnath, a mat weaver, mentions producing four to five mats daily, with the highest demand between March and June. “Mats are sold in various sizes and prices to wholesalers,” she said.

While mat weavers like Bhanubala Debnath stress the industry’s familial tradition and self-sufficiency in raw materials, they highlight the current struggle. “Despite the seasonal fluctuations in demand, mat weavers strive to sustain their families year-round. Financial assistance from the government is crucial,” as articulated by Bhakti Debnath and even young weaver Peu Debnath, who balances studies with contributing to the family’s income.

Swapan Kumar Pramanik, from the District Industries Centre, South Dinajpur, underscores efforts to assist mat weavers, including encouraging them to register for government aid.

“Creating clusters for these artisans is challenging due to low registration numbers, hindering access to social schemes,” Pramanik said.

He urges mat weavers to officially register to receive government support, emphasising the Centre’s dedication to aiding them.