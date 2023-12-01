Threefold hike in ticket prices upsets visitors

Raiganj: The threefold hike in the price of entry tickets to the Kulik Bird Sanctuary has left the visitors disappointed. Previously, the entry ticket was priced at Rs 40 per person which has increased to Rs 120 per person.



A section of tourists have expressed disapproval over the decision to hike the prices by such a magnitude in one go.

Around one lakh migratory birds from South East Asia arrive at Kulik Bird Sanctuary — the largest bird sanctuary in Asia — in the second half of May every year. After nesting and laying eggs, they begin to depart in the last week of October.

Apart from migratory birds, including Cormorants, Egrets, Open Billed Storks, Heron and Night heron, a huge number of rare species of country birds are seen in this sanctuary. The sanctuary witnesses a huge number of visitor footfalls from October to January here.

Gautam Das, a bird lover of Raiganj said: “We along with a large number of bird lovers frequently visit Kulik Bird Sanctuary. Now with Rs 120 entry tickets, we have reduced our frequency of visits. Such a decision will definitely take a toll on the footfall. Many students who are bird enthusiasts visit the Kulik. How will they be able to afford such an amount? This is a very wrong decision.”

Dawa Sangmu Sherpa, the Divisional Forest Officer of Raiganj Social Forestry division said: “The price hike was made after many years in our sanctuary. It was done by the state forest officials. We already informed tourists on social media about the hike.”