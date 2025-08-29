Three-yr-old boy missing for four days in Old Malda

Malda: Panic and anxiety have gripped the Bhabuk area of Old Malda block after a three-year-old boy went missing from his maternal home four days ago. The incident came to light around noon on Thursday, sparking widespread concern in the locality.

According to family members, the child’s mother, who had been living at her maternal home for the past few months while her husband worked as a migrant labourer outside the state, had put both her children to sleep on Monday night after dinner. At around 11 pm, she woke up to discover that her three-year-old son was no longer by her side. Despite frantic searches by relatives and neighbours that night, no trace of the child could be found.

The area, surrounded by paddy fields and dense jungle, adds to the mystery of the disappearance. Malda Police Station has registered the case, and authorities have launched an investigation. Expressing concern, local social worker Rabi Choudhury said: “This is a very alarming incident. A toddler disappearing from inside his home raises serious questions about child safety in rural areas. We urge the police to act swiftly and bring the child back to his family.” The boy’s mother remains deeply grief-stricken as the search continues.