‘Three youths who went missing in Gangtok on Tuesday still untraced’

Three youths, all friends, who recently visited Gangtok on their bikes remained untraced since Tuesday night.

Two of the youths, identified as Swarnadeep Majumder and Srikant Majumder, were brothers and hailed from Raiganj of North Dinajpur district while the third youth from Ranchi in Jharkhand was their companion. After not being able to get in touch with their children over the phone, the parents lodged a missing complaint at Raiganj Police Station on Wednesday afternoon.

It was reported that the three youths started for Gangtok on Saturday on three bikes. They were in constant touch with their parents over the last three days.

With the news of the weather conditions deteriorating in

Gangtok on Wednesday morning, their parents tried to contact the boys but their phones were found

to be inactive.

Mithu Majumder, the mother of Swarnadeep said: “We last had a talk with our sons on Tuesday night when they were in Lachung. We have not been able to contact them over the last 24 hours. It seemed that the mobile phone was not active. We did not also receive any calls back from them. We knew that the cloud burst in Gangtok and many people have gone missing. We are worried for our sons. We lodged a complaint at Raiganj Police Station this afternoon.”

Saurav Sen, IC Raiganj Police Station said: “We received a missing complaint. We are looking into the matter seriously.”