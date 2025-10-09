Three youths held with brown sugar

Raiganj: Police arrested three youths and seized around 300 grams of brown sugar worth nearly Rs 5 lakh after intercepting a Malda–Siliguti bound government bus at Siliguri Mora in Raiganj of North Dinajpur district on Thursday morning.

The arrested have been identified as Halim Seikh and Md Imajuddin of Hajipara in Kaliyachawk, and Sushanta Rabidas of Baisnabnagar in Malda district.

Police sources informed that acting on prior information, a special team from the Raiganj crime branch conducted the raid leading to the arrest. The three accused were produced before the Raiganj Court on Thursday.

Earlier, on September 18, police recovered 1.032 kg of brown sugar, worth around Rs 20 lakh, from a youth, Surajit Mandal of Kaliyachawk, on another private bus bound for Malda–Siliguri at the same location.