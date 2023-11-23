Three youths die in separate road mishaps

Raiganj: Three youths died in separate road accidents in North Dinajpur district in the past 24 hours.

One Gauranga Soren (30), a biker, received serious head injury when he fell from his speeding bike on National Highway 34 at Shaymapally in Itahar. The locals immediately rescued him and took him to Itahar Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead. The incident occurred on Wednesday.

On the same night, Younis Ali (32) died after a car hit his bike from behind, near Manainagar on Itahar-Chanchal State Highway in Itahar. He died on the spot. In another incident, Jeet Roy (28) died after a lorry ran over him on NH 34 near Siliguri More on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a school bus rammed behind a lorry on Raiganj-Balurghat State Highway near Chanditala under Raiganj Police Station on Thursday morning.

The driver of the bus was injured and was admitted to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital. The bus with about 40 students was going to St. Xavier’s School at Chhatparua in Raiganj. Some of the students received minor injuries. The guardians alleged that most of the school buses were old and unfit. Saurav Sen, IC Raiganj Police Station said: “The students had a close shave. We have started an investigation.”