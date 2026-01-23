Three to four people dying by suicide in West Bengal everyday due to SIR anxiety: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday claimed that three to four people are dying by suicide everyday in the state due to anxiety over the ongoing SIR exercise. Banerjee, addressing a programme at Red Road here on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, asserted that the Election Commission and the central government must take responsibility for the deaths. "More than 110 people have already died; everyday three to four people are dying by suicide out of SIR anxiety," she said. The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is underway in the state ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. Banerjee also accused the BJP of conspiring against Bengal, and claimed that icons of the country like Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, Bose and B R Ambedkar were being insulted.