Three TMC workers injured in Cooch Behar political clash; two held

Cooch Behar: Three workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were seriously injured following an alleged clash during a BJP meeting in the Kadamtala area of Natabari Assembly constituency in Cooch Behar on Saturday night. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital, where one is reported to be in critical condition.



According to TMC leaders, the incident occurred when a party procession passed through the area where a BJP workers’ meeting was underway. TMC Cooch Behar district secretary Rajer Tantri alleged that BJP supporters attacked the peaceful procession. “Three of our workers were injured. With elections approaching, the BJP is attempting to disrupt peace in the area. We will protest against this,” he said.

However, BJP leaders denied the allegations and countered that TMC workers initiated the violence. BJP Cooch Behar district president Abhijit Barman claimed, “Our meeting was peaceful. TMC attacked our workers, and now false cases are being filed against BJP members. The people will respond in the 2026 elections.”

Police from Tufanganj Police Station have arrested two BJP workers, including Mandal president Chiranjit Das, in connection with the incident. The accused were produced before a court on Sunday. An investigation is underway.