‘Three state-run hosps among the best hospitals in country’

Kolkata: The names of three state-run hospitals in Kolkata have featured among the best hospitals in the country. The certification was carried out by the Union Health Ministry.



NRS Medical College, RG Kar Medical College and BC Roy Children’s Hospital have received the Centre’s accolades for their contribution to the field of gynaecology and obstetrics. All the hospitals have been judged on several parameters, including cleanliness and quality of health services provided to the newborns and their mothers.

The Centre will provide remuneration to all these three hospitals. The money will be spent on the infrastructural development of the hospitals. BC Roy Hospital will get “Muskan” certification by which the hospital will get a prize money of Rs 5 lakh. The Centre had introduced certifications — “Muskan” and “Lakshya” for services in the field of gynaecology and obstetrics. According to the Centre’s certification, the BC Roy Hospital has received 89 per cent on specific parameters.

The new acclaim given by the Central agency is just another ‘feather in the cap’ for the state government. According to sources, various parameters, including infrastructure and the quality of health services extended by the hospital to the patients, among others were considered. The central agency examines the infrastructure of various hospitals across the country. It emphasises on the reduction of maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate, indoor and outdoor services of the hospital and cleanliness of the operation theatre.

MR Bangur Hospital, last year, was adjudged the best district hospital for the third consecutive year. The certification had been given by the central agency — National Health System Resource Centre — that falls under the Union Health Ministry.

RG Kar Medical College had earlier received international acclaim. The Poison Information Centre at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital had been included in the Global Health Observatory under the Directory of World Poison Centres, a unit of World Health Organisation (WHO). The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was the first institution in eastern India to get this accolade.