Three shops gutted in Tufanganj Bazaar

Cooch Behar: Three shops were reduced to ashes in Ranirhat Bazaar of Tufanganj city late on Thursday night. The fire broke out around 2 o’clock, prompting Tufanganj police and two fire engines to rush to the scene. After an hour-long battle, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control. According to the Fire department, the fire was caused by a short circuit.



Local business sources estimate a total loss of Rs 50 lakh in the incident. Among the three shops, a wholesale grocery store suffered significant damage, including the loss of cash. Tufanganj Municipality Chairman Krishna Ishore visited the site on Friday morning and expressed willingness to provide assistance, stating: “We will offer our full cooperation to those affected by this unfortunate event.”