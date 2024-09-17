Three senior Kolkata Police officials meet wife of ex-Tala P.S OC

Kolkata: Three senior officials of Kolkata Police visited the residence of the former Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal and assured his wife of all necessary support and assistance.



This comes after Abhijit was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on suspicion of his possible involvement in evidence tampering and delay in registering the FIR of rape and murder.

On Monday afternoon, Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl. CP) IV, V. Solomon Nesakumar along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) of South Suburban Division (SSD), Bidisha Kalita Dasgupta and DC of East Division, Arish Bilal reached the residence of Abhijit in Survey Park area to meet his wife Sangita Mondal. The senior Kolkata Police officials interacted with Sangita for some time and assured her of help and support.

After coming out from the house of Abhijit, Nesakumar said: “We were here to meet the wife of OC Tala Police Station to extend our support. Kolkata Police is a family and Abhijit Mondal is a member of this family. When they are facing a problem, Kolkata Police is going to stand by their side.”