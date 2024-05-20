Three Raj Bhavan staff summoned by police seek more time

Kolkata: Three Raj Bhavan staff, who were summoned by the police in connection with the probe relating to a case where a woman had accused the Governor C V Ananda Bose of sexual harassment, is learnt to have sought more time from the police.



It was reportedly learnt that the complainant had alleged that the three staff had kept her confined within the Raj Bhavan premises. The police had hence summoned all three of them at the Hare Street Police Station on Sunday.

However, none of them appeared at the station. The police have again summoned them on Tuesday but it has now come to light that the staff members have sought more time for appearance.

Sources said that the police do not want to give them more time, especially when they were summoned three times and each time they failed to appear. It was learnt that the police, if needed, may consider the arrest of these three staff.

It reportedly came to light that one among the three staff, S S Rajput has informed that he is out of station and has sought time for 10 days along with the copy of an FIR from the police.

The other two have sought seven days-time and a copy of the same. It was learnt that apart from these three, the police have also summoned four others and have sent notices under Section 160 of the CrPC.

The summon list also includes the supervisor of the complainant who was contractual staff at Raj Bhavan. The complainant is also learnt to have recorded her statement with the magistrate. She has alleged that the day she was sexually harassed, she was restrained from egressing

Raj Bhavan.