Three persons killed in road accident

Kolkata: Three persons were killed in a tragic road accident on National Highway (NH)-16 at Kulgachhia, near Uluberia in Howrah, on Monday evening after a trailer lost control and collided head on with an SUV.



The passengers and the driver of the SUV died on the spot while the trailer driver suffered injuries and has been admitted at Uluberia Sub-Divisional Hospital.

According to sources, on Monday around 6:20 pm, a trailer was moving towards Kharagpur along the NH-16, commonly known as Mumbai Road. At the same time, an SUV was moving towards Kolkata along the down lane of the highway.

While passing through the Kulgachhia flyover, the trailer driver lost control and the long vehicle rammed the median divider and crossed it. After it reached the down lane, the trailer collided head-on with the SUV. Due to the collision, the SUV was damaged badly. Two passengers of the SUV, identified as Nandini Ghosh of Uttarpara and Misha Roy of Khardah, along with driver Biswajit Das of Hooghly died on the spot. The trailer driver, identified as Pintu Singh of MGM police station area in Jharkhand, suffered multiple injuries.

The police have already registered a case against the offending trailer and are waiting for the driver to be released from the hospital. The trailer will be checked by the experts to find out if there was any technical glitch.