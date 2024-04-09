Three persons arrested for circulating misinformation

Kolkata: Three persons were arrested by the cops of Diamond Harbour Police Station for allegedly spreading misinformation with the intention to spread communal violence at Sarisha area. According to sources, recently information about an alleged attack on a religious rally in Sarisha was being circulated on social media platforms. After the matter came to light, cops started an inquiry and found it to be a clash between two groups.

Immediately, police registered a case for allegedly spreading fake information which may instigate communal tension. While tracking the Internet Protocol (IP) addresses, cops zeroed in on three persons. Later, they were arrested. On Monday, West Bengal Police urged not to fall for such misinformation through a social media post. In the post police stated: “Wilful misinformation is being spread from certain quarters in social media about an incident last night in Sarisha area under Diamond Harbour PS. The fact of the matter is, two groups clashed with each other over exchange of filthy language. Prompt police intervention under the direct supervision of senior officers diffused the tension.

Three persons have been arrested. No religious procession was vandalised as claimed by certain quarters. Those trying to deliberately ignite communal passions will be sternly dealt with as per law. Presently, the situation is peaceful and under control.”