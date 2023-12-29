Three people injured in clash over land

Raiganj: One Md Kamal received a bullet injury and two persons were injured when a clash took place between the members of two families over the possession of a plot of homestead land at Holu Guchh in Kamalgaon Sujali Gram Panchayat under Islampur Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district on Friday.



Both groups allegedly exploded bombs and shot using firearms. In the melee, Md Kamal received a bullet injury and is undergoing treatment at North Bengal Medical College & Hospital. Police recovered three crude bombs from the spot. Tension loomed large in the locality after the incident.

Md Kayam, a local resident said: “This morning suddenly over the issue of the possession of a plot of homestead land, a clash ensued between the family members of Md Hussain and Md Mainuddin. Both groups opened fire and exploded bombs. We want police to recover all firearms and bombs from the locality.”

Sandip Chakraborty, IC Islampur Police Station said: “We recovered three crude bombs from the spot. One was detained. Police patrolling has been intensified. An investigation has begun.”