Three people held in two separate cheating cases by Bidhannagar City Police

Bidhannagar City Police arrested three fraudsters for allegedly duping people on the pretext of KYC update and arranging jobs in two different cases in the past few days.

According to police, on December 23, last year, a woman identified as Suparna Saha had lodged a complaint claiming that she received a call on her mobile phone from an unknown number and the caller impersonated himself as a representative of Bandhan Bank. The accused asked Suparna for a KYC update and sent a link to her WhatsApp. As soon as she clicked on the link, Suparna’s bank account details got compromised and about Rs 2,62,000 was transferred through multiple fraudulent transactions.

During the probe, police traced the bank account in Asansol where the cheated money was credited. On Saturday, cops of Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station conducted a raid and nabbed the account holder, identified as Abhishek Kumar Ram. However, cops have almost confirmed that there are more people involved in the racket and the kingpin is suspected to have been operating from Jharkhand. Ram’s bank account was used to receive the money.

In a separate case, cops of New Town Police Station nabbed two youths from Ranaghat who were arrested recently for allegedly duping a job seeker. On January 11 this year, a resident of New Town identified as Gopal Saha lodged a complaint alleging that he was duped by two persons on the pretext of arranging a job in Bandhan Bank. Gopal was asked to pay money on several occasions citing multiple reasons. After paying more than Rs 2 lakh, he was given a joining letter. When Gopal went to the designated office, he found that the letter was a fake one. During the probe, cops nabbed two youths identified as Swarajit Mondal and Monoj Mondal. They are being interrogated to find out if they have cheated more such job seekers.