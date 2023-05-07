Three more held in Moyna death case

Kolkata: Three more accused persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with the BJP leader of Moyna in East Midnapore, Bijoy Krishna Bhunia murder case.



The accused persons were produced at the Tamluk court on Sunday and have been remanded to police custody for 14 days.

On May 1, Bhunia was called by some people in the evening. As soon as he came out of his house, the BJP leader was allegedly abducted. After a few hours, his body was found floating in a pond nearby.

His family alleged that several injury marks were found on his body.

During the probe, police arrested a Trinamool Congress leader identified as Milan Bhowmik in connection with the Bhunia’s murder case. Bhowmik had allegedly taken shelter at his son-in law’s house to evade arrest. In the FIR that was registered based on a complaint lodged by Bhunia’s family, the names of 34 persons.

Bhowmik was picked up from his son-in-law’s house in Balaipanda in Moyna late on Wednesday night.

While interrogating, cops have come to know about two more suspects identified as Sujoy Mondal and Nandan Mondal of Bakcha Panchayat who were arrested

on Saturday. After interrogating them, police arrested another accused person identified as Subrata Mondal.