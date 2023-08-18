Three more held in JU case, total no. of arrests increases to 12

Kolkata: Three more persons were arrested on Friday evening in connection with the death of the first-year Jadavpur University (JU) student.



Among the three arrested, two are former post graduate students. The third person is a fourth-year Computer Science student. With the arrest of these three, the total number of students arrested in this case increased to 12.

On Friday, these three youths were interrogated at the Jadavpur Police Station. The two ex-students, Sheikh Naseem Akhtar and Himanshu Karmakar, along with a fourth-year student, Satyabrata Rai, were reportedly present on the night of the incident.

During the interrogation, police spotted ambiguities in their statements. Thus, they were taken into custody and will be produced at the Alipore Court on Saturday. The police are expected to appeal for their police remand.

Meanwhile, on Friday, police took one of the accused youths, Saptak Kamilya, to the JU hostel to reconstruct the August 9 incident. A police team, led by the DC of South Suburban Division, took him to the hostel rooms. He was asked to identify the places where the deceased student was allegedly ragged. He was also directed to show the spots where they had called meetings to brief the juniors to give the police similar statements to rule out any suspicion of foul play.

Sources said the three youths arrested earlier gave similar statements. However, only after six more youths, including Kamilya, were arrested, the cops could identify variations in their statements.

After the incident, the former students had left the hostel. The police later summoned them for questioning. Cops might again interrogate all the accused youths to detect who is lying.