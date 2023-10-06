Three missing youths on tour of Sikkim traced, family awaits return

Raiganj: The Majumder family of Ukilpara in Raiganj heaved a sigh of relief with news of the Majumder siblings, who were on a tour of Sikkim and remained incommunicado, finally arrived. Now the family is eagerly awaiting their return.



Swarnadeep Majumder (23 years) and Srikanta Majumder (27 years) accompanied by their friend Ishan Chowdhury of Ranchi, Jharkhand had gone missing following the tragedy that had struck Sikkim in the wee hours of Wednesday caused by flash floods and a dam being washed away on Teesta. They were on a motorcycle tour of North Sikkim.

On Friday, the family received news that they were at Lachen in North Sikkim. Officials of Sikkim Tourism department informed the family over telephone that they were safe and staying in a hotel in Lachen. However, the family was unable to talk to them owing to a breakdown in network connectivity in the area.

Swarnadeep is a software engineer and works at a private company in Kolkata while his brother Srikanta Majumder and his friend Ishan Chowdhury are bank employees.

Soumi Majumder,the elder sister of Swarnadeep said: “Fearing the worst, my mother was constantly becoming senseless for the past two days. She was not in a condition of even talking. On Friday, an official of the Sikkim Tourism department, over telephone, informed us that our brothers and their friend were traced.”

Meanwhile, Susanta Saha (24 years ) from Thana Para under Ratua Police Station, Malda had gone missing in Sikkim.

Susanta, along with three friends from Siliguri and Bihar, embarked on a motorcycle trip to Sikkim on October 1, with the intention of visiting Gurudongmar Lake.

The last communication between Susanta and his family took place on October 3 at around 4:53 pm. “Since then, all communication were lost. We can’t contact him. We have lodged a police complaint,” stated Sudhir Saha, Susanta’s father.