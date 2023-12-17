Three male leopards of Jhargram find new home at Rasikbil Mini Zoo

Cooch Behar: Three male leopards from Jhargram Zoological Park in Jangalmahal have found a new home at Boxirhat Rasikbil Mini Zoo in Cooch Behar district. On Saturday, Sohail, along with his two cubs, Sultan and Shahzad, were transported to Rasikbil Mini-Zoo in Tufanganj sub-division of Cooch Behar.



For several years, Sohel, a male leopard, had a family with Harshini, an adult female leopard at Jhargram Zoological Park. They also had cubs named Sultan and Shahzada. The three leopards, Sohail and his cubs, will now share the enclosure with the female leopards Rimjhim and Garima at Rasikbil Mini Zoo.

Bijan Kumar Nath, Assistant Divisional Forest Officer of Cooch Behar Forest Division, stated: “This effort has been in progress for a long time. Although we already have two leopards, we anticipate an increase in the number of tourists in the new year with the arrival of the three new leopards.”

According to sources from the Forest department, a ‘night shelter’ has been arranged for the new guests at Rasikbil. Infrastructure for their resting place is being developed in the Enclosed Leopard Rescue Center, which spans about one hectare. Jhargram Zoo Range Officer, Atul Prasad Dey, accompanied the three leopards along with a veterinarian and a total of five people to Rasikbil in Cooch Behar on Saturday.