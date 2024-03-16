‘Three major state projects get financial support from ADB and World Bank’

Kolkata: Three major projects of the Bengal government, including the corridor development project recently undertaken, have received financial support from multilateral agencies like ADB (Asian Development Bank) and World Bank which proves the seriousness and commitment with which the state pursues such projects, said state’s principal secretary for Industry, Commerce and Enterprises Vandana Yadav.



The state has taken up five major corridors for development along major highways as zones for economic development. For this, the state has to do land use planning and develop pockets where all round planning for industry development can be taken up. “ADB will be supporting us with funding for planning, strategising and implementation,” said Yadav at the ‘Annual Shipping and Logistics Conclave 2024’ hosted by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The two other projects Inland Waterways project and Logistics development project are being supported by the World Bank. “This support that we have garnered from World Bank and ADB funding bears testimony to the fact that we are treading the right path for industrial development,” added Yadav.

She said that the state encourages all types of industry and all types of economic activities in and around the corridor. “We need an organized set up and planned development and for this uninterrupted power supply, road connectivity, solid waste management infrastructure, water supply should be made available so that the industry does not need to run around after they have started their work,” she maintained.