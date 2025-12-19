Three lion cubs born at Bengal Safari Park

Siliguri: Bengal Safari Park has welcomed three lion cubs, born to lioness Tanaya. The cubs were born around one and a half months ago. According to park officials, all three cubs are healthy and currently under close observation. With the arrival of the newborns, the lion pair—Tanaya and Suraj—are now parents to four cubs.

E Vijay Kumar, director of Bengal Safari Park, expressed delight over the development. “We are very happy with the new additions to our park. The cubs are under observation and are healthy. Tanaya has been given nutritious food, and a special team of doctors is monitoring their progress,” he said.

Park authorities believe the success of lion breeding alongside tiger breeding has encouraged discussions on establishing a dedicated breeding centre within the facility.

The lion couple, Suraj and Tanaya, were brought from Sepahijala Zoo in Tripura. Earlier, Tanaya had given birth to three cubs, of which two did not survive. The park managed to save the remaining cub, who is now being raised successfully. Officials added that due to the presence of the new cubs, the opening of the lion safari may take longer than expected.

Bengal Safari Park has also recorded successful breeding in other species, including deer, bears and forest cats, further strengthening its conservation efforts.

In addition, 14 new stalls have been set up inside the park to support local self-help groups. These stalls have been allotted to women, who will sell food items, handicrafts and other products to visitors. Park authorities said the initiative aims to boost local livelihood opportunities while enhancing visitor experience.