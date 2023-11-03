Three justices take oath as judges of High Court

Kolkata: Justice Surya Prakash Kesarwani, Justice MV Muralidaran and Justice Madhuresh Prasad took oath as judges of the Calcutta High Court in the swearing-in ceremony conducted at the High Court on Thursday.



The Central government on October 18 had notified the transfer of 16 High Court judges as recommended by the Supreme Court collegium.

Out of these 16, High Court judges were Justice SP Kesarwani, Justice MV Muralidaran and Justice Madhuresh Prasad.

Justice SP Kesarwani was transferred from Allahabad High Court, Justice MV Muralidaran from Manipur High Court and Justice Madhuresh Prasad from Patna High Court. Justice Prasad had asked the apex court body to “take into consideration the fact that the final Board exam of his younger son is due in February 2024,” but the Collegium refused to budge.

Meanwhile, the Collegium had recommended the transfer of Acting Chief Justice of Manipur High Court MV Muralidaran to Calcutta High Court. The resolution further revealed that Justice Muralidaran’s transfer was recommended despite the judge’s request to either transfer him to Madras High Court, which is his parent high court or allow him to continue functioning at the Manipur High Court.

In an order dated October 18, it was notified, “...the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice M.V. Muralidaran, Judge of the Manipur High Court, as a Judge of the Calcutta High Court and to direct him to assume charge of his office in the Calcutta

High Court.”