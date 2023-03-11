Three IPS officers get new postings

kolkata: In a reshuffle in the IPS cadre, posting of three officers have been changed while posting of two other officers have been modified. Also a WBPS officer’s posting has also been changed.



Arish Bilal, who was the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Detective Department of Kolkata Police has been posted as the DC of East Division, Kolkata. Gaurav Lal who was the DC of East division has been made the DC of Eastern Suburban Division (ESD). J Mercy, who was the DC of Airport division in Bidhannagar Police has been posted as the Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP), Sealdah. In the same order, Debasree Sanyal, a WBPS officer who was the Deputy Commandant of Police Training School (PTS) in Salua has been made the Additional SRP, Kharagpur.

In another order published on Friday, Rahul Goswami has been made the Superintendent of Police (SP), Diamond Harbour police district. Goswami in cancellation of the earlier posting order as SP of Jangipur police district. V.G Satish Pasumarthi, who was earlier posted as the DC ESD has been made the SP, Jalpaiguri. He is currently posted as the DC of Kolkata Armed Police, 1st battalion.