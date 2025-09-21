Three injured in separate jackal attacks

Jalpaiguri: Three residents of Shobhabari village, under Kharia Gram Panchayat in Jalpaiguri Sadar Block, were injured in separate jackal attacks early Sunday morning. Among them, elderly resident Mayarani Pal sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Jalpaiguri Medical College, while a teenager and a young man received primary care and were later discharged.

The initial nighttime attack caused confusion, with villagers fearing a leopard in the area. However, forest officials later confirmed from footprints that the animal was a jackal.

In a subsequent attack in the Lal Mandir area, Bishwajit Chatterjee was injured after stepping out of his house upon hearing his dog bark. Armed with a stick, he defended himself, fatally striking the jackal.

“I initially thought it was a leopard and defended myself,” Bishwajit said. “Seeing its carcass in daylight, I realised it was a jackal.”