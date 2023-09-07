Three injured in paint factory fire

Three persons were injured after a fire broke out in a paint manufacturing factory on Wednesday at around 5:30 pm.

Four fire tenders controlled the flames after three hours, at around 8:30 pm. According to sources, around 5:30 pm, a fire broke out inside a paint manufacturing factory in Kadambagachi under Duttapukur Police Station limits. Two labourers and the owner got stuck inside the factory. Local residents informed the police and fire brigade while they also rescued the trio.

The injured persons have been admitted at the Barasat District Hospital.The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.