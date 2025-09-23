Three, including professor, held for kidnapping baby

Kolkata: Three persons, including a Physics professor, were arrested for the alleged kidnapping of a five-year-old girl who lives on the footpath in the vicinity of Dum Dum Railway Station.

According to sources, on September 17, the day of Vishwakarma Puja, a five-year-old girl went missing from near the Dum Dum railway station area. The parents lodged a complaint at the Sinthi Police Station, alleging that someone or some people might have kidnapped their daughter while she was playing. Based on the complaint, the police started an investigation.

During the probe, cops came to know that the child was kept in a flat in the Kasba area. Acting on the secret information, the police conducted a raid early on Monday morning and rescued the child.

The police were stunned to find out that one of the suspects is a Physics professor at a college in Kolkata. Later, the police arrested the accused trio.

During the initial interrogation, the professor claimed that she had brought the child with the intention of providing a good environment and life. However, police are yet to ascertain the actual cause as her claims are not convincing. A probe is underway.