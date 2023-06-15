Three huts gutted in Muchipara, none injured

Three huts with metal shed were gutted early on Wednesday morning in Prem Chand Boral street area of Muchipara.

However, the occupants of the huts were able to get out without a scratch. On Wednesday morning around 4:45 am, somehow the fire broke out in a room where several chemicals were stored. It is alleged that despite those being marked as residential premises, a section of people use those huts as a place for gold jewellery polishing and colouring. For that they used to keep several chemicals there. As the passage to reach the spot is very narrow, fire fighters faced problems while dousing the flames. The fire was doused around 6:25 am with the help of three fire tenders.