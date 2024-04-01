Three held with heroin worth about Rs 2 crore

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police nabbed three persons, including a woman, and seized heroin worth about Rs 2 crore from Murshidabad on Friday night. According to sources, acting on a tip off, cops of STF along with cops from the Howrah Government Railway Police (GRP) were keeping a strict vigil in and around the Khagraghat Railway Station in Murshidabad since evening.



After a few hours, the three suspects were spotted and were immediately intercepted. During a search of their bags, police found about two kg of heroin wrapped in small packets.

During the probe, STF officials came to know that the contraband was procured from Dimapur in Nagaland a few days ago. From Nagaland they boarded Kamrup Express to return to Murshidabad with the heroin which was meant for handover to local handlers for a huge profit.

Later, the said contraband was sold to customers. To cover up the clandestine trade, the woman was added to the team so that their movements do not look suspicious. It may be mentioned that on Thursday, STF had nabbed a Group D staff of the Indian Railways posted at Naihati for allegedly being involved in drug peddling.

Police had found opium worth about Rs 90 lakh from him. It was found that the accused identified as Raju Mondal used to receive contrabands through courier service from North East India.