Three held in Siliguri for multi-cr training institute fraud; 2 caught in a separate case

Siliguri: Three people, including two women, were arrested by Pradhannagar Police for allegedly cheating and defrauding people of crores of rupees in the name of a training institute. The accused have been identified as Karuna Roy (21) of Bhanunagar, Siliguri; Shaibal Khawas (24) of Kurseong; and Srijana Khatri (27) of Sukhia Pokhri. They were produced before the Siliguri court on Sunday.



The arrests followed allegations against the authorities of a paramedical and nursing institute operating in Shalbari area. According to police sources, the institute collected Rs 1.30 lakh from each student in the name of providing paramedical and nursing training. Around 300 students were reportedly enrolled at the centre.

Students from Siliguri, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, as well as neighbouring Assam, had taken admission after paying hefty fees. The institute was inaugurated in 2025. However, by the end of January 2026, the institute allegedly changed its name overnight from a Paramedical and Nursing Institute to a Vocational Training Institute, which raised suspicion among students.

After the name change, students alleged a significant difference between the promised standards of paramedical and nursing education and the quality of training being provided at the vocational institute. Claiming that they were lured with false promises and cheated of lakhs of rupees, the students began protesting in front of the training centre. Following the protest, Pradhannagar Police reached the spot and initiated action based on complaints, leading to the arrest of three individuals on Saturday night.

Police sources said that the main accused is currently absconding, and a search operation is underway to trace him.

Rakesh Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said: “All the accused were produced at Court. Further investigation is underway.”

In another case, Rajasthan Police, with assistance from the Bhakti Nagar Police Station, arrested two businessmen from Don Bosco Colony in Jyoti Nagar, Siliguri, in connection with a fraud case registered in 2019.

According to police sources, the Banipark Police in Jaipur had been searching for the accused for several years. Acting on specific inputs that the accused were residing in Siliguri, a team from Banipark Police reached the city and conducted a joint operation with the Bhakti Nagar Police, leading to the arrest.

The arrested persons have been identified as Vikas Poddar and Binay Poddar. The accused were produced at Jalpaiguri Court on Sunday and taken to Rajasthan on transit remand.