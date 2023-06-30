Three held for two theft cases in city

Kolkata: Three persons, including the leader of a gang that was involved in several cases of theft in the city, were apprehended from Bishnupur of South 24-Parganas in connection with two such cases.



According to police, the gang leader Jamil alias Khora Jamil used to operate in mostly rural areas.

His gang mostly used to steal cattle and sell them at a high price. Recently, the gang started operating in the city and so far have committed two thefts in Taratala and Gariahat.

While probing the cases, cops from two police stations as well as the Detective Department started checking the CCTV footage of the areas.

While doing so, it was observed that in both cases, miscreants had used a car. While checking the footage of the CCTV cameras by following the route of the car, it was found that the miscreants stopped somewhere in Bishnupur.

Later Kolkata Police got in touch with the Bishnupur PS following which one

of the gang members was nabbed.

After interrogating him, police nabbed Jamil and his close associate Md Syed in connection with the theft case of Taratala Police Station.

After that, the trio was taken into custody by the cops of Gariahat police station. They are being grilled to find out about other members of the gang.