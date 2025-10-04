Three held for ‘raping’ minor during Puja

Kolkata: Three youths were arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl on the pretext of taking her to Durga Puja pandals on October 1 (Navami) night at Satui in Berhampore, Murshidabad.

The arrested trio have been remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody. The confidential statement of the victim will soon be recorded before a Judicial Magistrate. According to sources, the 14-year-old girl was invited to visit Puja pandals by one of the accused, who is her neighbour. Trusting him, she accompanied him. On the way, they stopped at a culvert where two other youths were waiting in an inebriated state. The trio then allegedly dragged her to a brick kiln and gang-raped her.

After committing the crime, the accused fled, leaving the girl in a critical condition. She somehow managed to return home and narrated the incident to her parents. The family immediately took her to a hospital and informed the police. Initially, a complaint was lodged at the Satui Police Outpost. Later, a case was registered at Berhampore police station under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. On Thursday, police arrested the three youths whose names were mentioned in the FIR.

Murshidabad Superintendent of Police, Kumar Sunny Raj, said: “A case has been registered under the POCSO Act. Three FIR-named accused persons have been arrested. The medical examination of the victim has been conducted and her confidential statement will be recorded soon.”