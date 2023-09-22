Three held for printing illegal liquor bottle labels

Kolkata: Three persons were arrested for allegedly being involved in printing and supplying labels of fake liquors on Thursday.



According to sources, acting on a tip-off, cops from the Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) and Enforcement Branch (EB) of Kolkata Police conducted a raid at a printing press on Canal East Road in Narkeldanga where it was found that several labels of liquors were getting printed illegally.

Two persons identified as Reyaz Ahmed of Narkeldanaga and Md. Sahabuddin of Entally was detained from the said press and grilled.

During interrogation, police came to know that another person identified as Dilip Ray alias Deb is the main partner in the illegal business and he has some customers in Jharkhand, Bihar and Mumbai who sell fake liquor there. These labels were getting printed for use on those fake liquor bottles.

Later, a case was registered at the Narkeldanga Police Station and the duo was arrested.

After the arrest of these two accused, police conducted a raid at a luxurious housing complex Urbana in the Anandapur area and nabbed Ray who is said to be the prime accused in this case.

Police seized the printing machine along with several liquor bottle labels and sealed the printing press.