Three fishing trawlers with 49 fishermen go missing in sea

Kolkata: Three fishing trawlers with 49 fishermen on board went missing in the sea off West Bengal’s South 24-Parganas district.



The Indian Coast Guard was informed for assistance in the search and rescue operation.

According to the family members of the missing fishermen, several fishing trawlers left for deep–sea fishing from the Sultanpur fishing harbour in the Diamond Harbour area in South 24-Parganas district on September 10, and were supposed to return on September 15.

However, on Sunday, while the other fishing trawlers returned to the harbour, the three, with 49 fishermen, did not.

Besides search operations through rescue trawlers on the sea, helicopters are reportedly being used for aerial searches.

As per information available from fishermen on the trawlers who returned to the shore, the engines of the three trawlers somehow

malfunctioned and the propellers stopped working, leading to the boats getting stuck.

Attempts by crews of the other trawlers to connect with the stuck trawlers through ropes failed because of the strong currents.

“Our earnest request to the administration is that at least we are provided with the right and updated information considering the state of mind we are in now,” said a family member of one of the missing fishermen.