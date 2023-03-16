Three elephants die in three days, probe on

SILIGURI: Two more carcasses of elephants were recovered from the Baikathapur forest division within twenty-four hours.



Two days back a similar carcass was recovered from the Sarugara Range. This time, too, it has been alleged that the two elephants died after having entered the army firing range. The carcasses of the two elephants were found on Wednesday night. Besides, several other elephants have been injured, said a source in the forest department.

It has been alleged that a total of three elephants have died within a gap of three days. The forest department has also started a search for other injured elephants.

Soumitra Dasgupta, head of the forest force of the state, said: "Earlier, one followed by two other elephant carcasses were recovered. These were indeed unusual deaths. However, the cause of death cannot be confirmed until the investigation is complete. The entire incident is being investigated."

The Forest department claims that the herd of elephants somehow entered the firing range of the Army on the Teesta River bank. When the shells exploded, the splinters injured the elephants. Due to the injury, the elephants became disoriented and entered the forest. They died of injuries after travelling a distance.

Meanwhile, the Army rejected the forest department's claim. Army officials said the entire area was evacuated before the training. In this regard, Colonel Anjan Kumar Basumatari said: "No elephant died during the training in the firing range. The truth of the incident will be investigated."

Incidentally, on March 13, Army training was underway at the Teesta firing range. On March 14, the carcass of a 12-year-old elephant was found in the Sharugara range near Siliguri. The carcass drenched in blood bore injury marks.

The Forest department claimed that the elephants had entered the firing range and had been injured. However, senior Army officials have claimed that no wildlife has been injured or killed as a result of the army's training at the firing range.

On the other hand, the forest department claimed that the elephants were killed by splinters when shells had exploded as they entered the firing range. Both elephants have splinter wounds on their bodies.

The Forest department also claimed that splinters were recovered from the bodies of the two elephants during the autopsy.

According to the sources of the forest department, the carcass of one of the two elephants was found in the Targhera range under the Baikunthapur forest division. The other carcass was recovered seven miles away on Wednesday night.

Of the two recovered carcasses, the seven-mile elephant is said to be an adult female jumbo.