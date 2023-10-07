Three die of dengue in a day

Kolkata: Three more people reportedly died of dengue in the state on Friday. Two victims were from South 24-Parganas’ Bhangar while the third case was reported in North 24-Parganas’ Bongaon.



A 40-year-old woman identified as Sima Biswas, a resident of Bardhanberia in Bongaon died early Friday morning following dengue with secondary sepsis.

The woman was kept under ventilation support for 20 days. She was admitted to hospital on September 11.

In two separate incidents, two more died in South 24-Parganas. Fatema Bibi (56), a resident of Bhangar died of dengue on Friday.

Another victim — Sanjoy Roy, also a resident of Bhangar died of dengue as well.

Both these patients were put under ventilation support on Thursday. They were brought to the hospital in critical condition.

Over 37,000 dengue cases have been reported this season in Bengal so far.

The state government has already given necessary instructions to conduct intensive cleaning at all the hotspots and all the state and Central government institutions have been asked to conduct proper cleaning.

North 24-Parganas, Kolkata and Murshidabad have registered the highest number of dengue cases so far with North 24-Parganas is the worst hit.