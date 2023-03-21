Three dead in blast at factory in Maheshtala

KOLKATA: At least three persons, including a minor, were killed after an explosion took place at a cracker factory in Nungi, Maheshtala of South 24-Parganas on Monday evening.



According to sources, around 6 pm on Monday the explosion took place at the said cracker factory located at Putkhali Mondalpara in ward 30 of Maheshtala Municipality. Due to the explosion the cricket factory was gifted. Three persons, identified as Lipika Hati (52) Shantanu Hati (22) and Alo Das (17), died on the spot. Among them Lipika was the wife of the cracker factory owner and Shantanu was their son. Das was their neighbour.

It is alleged that when media persons reached the spot, they were obstructed from collecting information.

A large contingent of police force from Maheshtala and Budge Budge police stations along with fire brigade teacher the spot. Local people also refuse make any comment about the incident as well. Till last reports came in, fire has been controlled. However, fire fighters are still working to hoise the pocket fire so that it does not spread again. Police have re covered the bodies and room then to the Vidyasagar Hospital for necessary procedure before consultant autopsy.