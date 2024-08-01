Three dead, five injured in two separate bike accidents

Raiganj: Three persons died and five others were injured in two separate bike accidents in Raiganj in less than twenty-

four hours.

Himalay Barman (35) and Dhan Das (30) died when the bike which they were riding rammed on a goods-laden truck parked on the road at Sahapara, from behind on Tuesday night. Another youth Dulal Das was injured in this road mishap. The deceased were residents of Rampur in Raiganj. In another incident one Tapan Sarkar, a Primary school teacher died and four others were injured when two bikes had a head-on collision on National Highway 34 at Rupahar in Raiganj on Wednesday morning.

Four persons who were injured are undergoing treatment in Raiganj Medical College & Hospital. Biswasroy Sarkar, IC Raiganj police station said: “The reasons of two bike accidents are yet to be known. We have started

investigations.”