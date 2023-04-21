Three-day youth conference to continue till April 23 in Siliguri

siliguri: A three-day youth conference is being organised by Youth of India from April 21 to 23, in association with G-20. This conference will be held at GD Goenka School premises in Siliguri with 700 participants. Youth of India founder Sailash Sinhal said that such a conference is being held for the first time in North East India where suggestions of the youth will be handed over to the G-20 team. Many celebrities from India and abroad are also going to participate in this conference.



Sulochana Mansi Jajodia said that it is a matter of pride for India that the country got the chance to preside over the G20 this year. This conference of youth is going to be very special in itself because it is beneficial for the future of the country. Conference directors Vedant Agarwal and Urvam Saraf said that many topics will be discussed in the conference through 6 different sessions. There will be several interactive sessions along with the panel discussions. Chai Sutta Bar chief Anubhav Dubey, renowned speaker Gauranga Das Prabhuji, Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur, G-20 India Coordinator Gajanand Dande and others will be present at the inaugural programme.