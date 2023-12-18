Three-day expo on sweets & snacks kicks off in city

Kolkata: State Industries and Commerce minister Shashi Panja, in presence of Speaker of Bengal Legislative Assembly Biman Banerjee, on Sunday, inaugurated the three-day World Mithai & Namkeen Convention-Expo 2023 (WMNC) at Biswa Bangla Prangan in Kolkata.



The three-day extravaganza will be held from December 17 to 19 showcasing the variety in the sweets and salty snacks industry.

“We are proud that such a large scale expo of sweets and namkeen is being hosted in Bengal. Mithai diplomacy is capable of transforming the mind of enemies. Sweets and mithai are an integral part of all occasions and our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tries her best to promote the sweet industry in Bengal,” Panja said.

The event hosted in collaboration with Mishti Udyog and DCSSTR (Development Council for Sweets and Snacks Technologies and Raw Materials) has a lineup of 300 stalls from leading brands in sweets and salty snacks. A footfall of over 30,000 visitors is expected in the expo.

The convention aims to elevate the industry by addressing crucial aspects such as food safety, product quality, packaging innovation, automation, e-commerce, and supply chain refinement, all aimed at propelling Indian brands on a global scale.