Three-day Bishnupur music festival to begin on March 21

KOLKATA: Imagine the rhythmic beats of Pt Tanmoy Bose’s tabla blending beautifully with the soulful strains of Pt Debojyoti Bose’s sarod, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Bishnupur’s iconic terracotta temples.

Just 132 km from Kolkata, this historic town isn’t just known for its stunning architecture and exquisite handloom sarees, it’s also home to the Bishnupur Gharana, a treasure trove of Hindustani classical music. To celebrate and keep this rich musical legacy alive, the West Bengal Tourism Department hosts the annual Bishnupur Music Festival, a much-awaited event for classical music lovers and maestros alike.

This year, the festival takes place from March 21-23 at Jor Shrenir Mandir, Pora Matir Hat in Bishnupur.

The Bishnupur Gharana dates back to the 13th century and follows the Dhrupad tradition. This gharana owes much of its fame to Bahadur Khan, who played a key role in shaping its style.

Bishnupur, once ruled by the Malla Kings under the Mughal Empire, has always been a hub of art and culture in Eastern India.

The Bishnupur Music Festival, therefore, honours the legends of this tradition and keeps its legacy alive.

Like every year, this time too, some of the finest names in Hindustani classical music will take the stage at the Bishnupur Music Festival 2025.

On March 21, performances will include kathak artiste Sandip Mallick, Mandira Pal, sitarist Sandeep Niyogi, and Arindam Bhattacharya among others.

On March 22, Pt Sanjay Mukherjee on tabla and Hironmoy Mitra on harmonium will perform. On March 23, Pt Debojyoti Bose, Pt Tanmoy Bose, and Pt Omkar Dadarkar, one of India’s leading Hindustani classical vocalists are the highlights.

This festival is a perfect mix of music and travel. If you enjoy both, Bishnupur is the place to be. And while you’re there, don’t miss the stunning terracotta temples. They are some of the finest architectural marvels in eastern India, standing strong against time.