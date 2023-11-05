Three critically hurt in clashes between 2 groups in Siliguri

Siliguri: Clashes stemmed from a dispute between two groups in Raipara area in front of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in New Jalpaiguri area of Siliguri. Three people were severely injured and a few others were slightly injured in the incident.

The incident occurred at the wee hours of Sunday. According to locals, recently, there was a conflict between two groups in that area over gambling. On Sunday night too, the matter was brought up again and a dispute arose between the groups. The dispute escalated into a fight and three people were seriously injured in the incident who are undergoing treatment in a nursing home in Siliguri. Several others were injured on both sides. A written complaint was filed at New Jalpaiguri Police (NJP) Station on Sunday. NJP police have started

an investigation.