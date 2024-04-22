‘Three clubs to be relocated temporarily for construction of Park Street Metro’

Kolkata: For the construction of Park Street Metro Station of Joka-Esplanade Metro Corridor (Purple Line), three clubs, including Calcutta Police Club, Calcutta Kennel Club and Rajasthan Club will be relocated temporarily outside the construction zone.



For the normal operation of these clubs during the construction period, porta-type containers in the adjacent vacant land will be provided. Five such containers have already been installed on the adjacent vacant land at Park Street. Rest of the containers will be installed shortly, Metro authorities informed.

Construction work of the underground Mominpur-Esplanade stretch of Joka-Esplanade Metro Corridor (Purple Line) has started.

In order to construct this stretch, a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) will be used to burrow the tunnels. For tunnelling the first stretch from Khidderpore to Victoria station, TBM will start working from inside the premises of St. Thomas School at Khidderpore.

For this, a launching shaft is required and its construction work at St. Thomas School is going on. Once this work is completed, TBM will start functioning to burrow the underground tunnels. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the executing agency, has already got the clearance certificate from Bengal Forest department to plant 145 new trees at Joka Metro Railway Depot in lieu of 28 trees at the site of Victoria Station.

RVNL has already planted these trees at Joka Depot.

The agency is awaiting the NOC from the Forest department for transplantation of these 28 trees. For the construction of Esplanade Metro Station, Kolkata Mounted Police Paddock will be relocated temporarily to Saheed Minar Maidan.

No Objection Certificate from the Defence authorities has been obtained. For the construction of proposed Esplanade Station, Manohardas Tarag at Esplanade will be dewatered to pave the way for construction of tunnels below it with the help of Cut and Cover Method.

Once the construction is over, this famous waterbody of Kolkata will be reinstated. The Public Works Department has handed over this waterbody to RVNL for the Metro project.