Three clubs hold ‘Khunti Puja’ to mark the beginning of Durga Puja preparations

Kolkata: Three popular community Durga Pujas in the city heralded the autumnal ritual on the auspicious occasion of Ulta Rath Yatra by performing Khunti Puja.



Hazra Park Durgotsab which has stepped in its 81st year performed Khunti Puja in the presence of state Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay who patronises the Puja.

“We involve people from all communities, castes and creeds in the preparations of the Puja which has been the main essence. Inclusivity of all has always been our focus and this year too, our theme will be based on this,” Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Joint Secretary of Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee said without divulging further details of the theme. Artist Raju Sarkar will churn out the theme while Dipen Mondal will make the idols for the Puja.

Tridhara Akalbodhan Club which has been performing Khunti Puja on Ulta Rath every year did the same this year too. Debasish Kumar, MLA from Rashbehari constituency who is the general secretary of the Club, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, Chairperson of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mala Roy, artist Gouranga Kuila who will churn out the theme for this year’s Puja were among those present during the occasion.

A cultural programme was hosted by the women’s wing of the club to mark the occasion.

Beliaghata 33 Pally also performed Khunti Puja in the presence of state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose.